CAF approves Siasia stadium for Bayelsa United, CS Sfaxien match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for the first leg CAF Confederation Cup clash between Bayelsa United of Nigeria and CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, October 17.

A letter conveying the approval sent by email to the NFF Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi and signed by Mohammed Sidat, CAF’s Club Licensing Senior Manager 1 (Development Division), stated: “We acknowledge receipt of the letter request and pre-inspection report with photos and videos of the Samson Siasia Stadium.

“After analysing the information and in accordance with the stadium requirements for the CAF Interclubs 2021-22 season Second Preliminary Round, we inform you that the stadium is approved for this round.”

The letter also indicated that another inspection might be required for the group stages if Bayelsa United qualify for the next round.

The approval puts to rest speculations about the stadium, particularly its football pitch’s eligibility for the continental games involving Bayelsa United.

In the first round played at the same stadium on September 19, Bayelsa United overpowered AS Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea 4-2.

