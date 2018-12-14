CAF award: Iwobi, Ndidi, Ordega make final shortlist

December 14, 2018 CAF Sports, Top Stories 0

and Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi, Leicester City’s Wilfred and 2018 Women’s Cup of Nations winner Francisca Ordega have been shortlisted for the African Player of the Year award by .

Previously, the award committee released a list of names that had been nominted for the award, but have now whittled down the list to only a few names.

Iwobi is the only senior team player left on the list for African Player of the Year category, while Wilfred Ndidi is Nominated in the Young Player of the Year category.

Francisca Ordega and Onome Ebi were the only females nominated in the Women’s category.

Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby is nominated in the Female team Coach of the Year category with Eagles coach Gernot Rohr dropped from the list.

Nine-time African Women’s Cup of Nations champions, Super Falcons are nominated in the Women’s team of the Year category. 

You searched: , , , ,




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply