CAF CC: Zonal Coordinator okays ABS Kaduna for Kano Pillars



The North West Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Idris Abdullahi, Wednesday gave Kano Pillars FC the nod to use Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna for their home matches in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Kano Pillars Chairman, Alhaji Surajo Shaibu Yahaya, and other stakeholders from Kano state had earlier paid a courtesy visit on the Kaduna State Football Association Chairman, Hon. Alkasim Sherrif and intimated him on their mission to Kaduna before he led them to the North West Coordinator’s office.



At the zonal coordinator’s office, the Kano Pillars Chairman told the former that they came on behalf of Kano state government to request for the use of the ABS for their CAF Confederation Cup home matches.

He said Kaduna state being the headquarters of Northern region and North West in particular, and with standard stadium, it was proper to make use of the stadium for such international competition.

“We know we have cordial working relationship with Kaduna state and it is with this on our mind that we are optimistic that our request will not be turned down. We will also be willing to contribute in whichever area possible to put the stadium in good condition for the matches.”



The chairman who took a tour of the stadium expressed satisfaction with the facility, stressing however that some areas will certainly require an uplift.

He thereafter handed over a formal letter of request for the use of the stadium signed by the Kano Pillars FC Secretary, Sayyadi Abdullahi to the zonal coordinator.



Responding, the coordinator said, Kaduna state is home to Kano Pillars FC and will not be refused any assistance once solicited, adding that besides Kano state being one of the states in the North West, it is under the North West zone of the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“Your letter of request is acknowledged and I want to assure you that it will be communicated to the Ministry and I am sure that it will be given due considerations positively. Although the stadium requires some uplift, it is our hope that it will be done before the commencement of the CAF Confederation Cup competition.”



Kano Pillars Media Officer and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Northwest Vice President, Lurwanu Idris Malikawa (Village Head of Garu), while introducing the Kano contingent, commended the zonal coordinator for always yielding to their request.

The Kano Pillars Chairman entourage includes the Vice Chairman of the Kano State FA, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed Inuwa.