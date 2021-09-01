CAF Champions League: Tickets goes for N2,000, N1,000 in Uyo

Tickets for the first round first leg match of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League between the Champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Akwa United and the Champions of the Algerian league, CR Belouizdad has been fixed for N2,000 for VIP section and N1000 for popular stand.

According to the Publicity Committee for the encounter, the tickets will be available for sales from Friday September 10 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and radio stations in the state.

It added that the match which is scheduled for Sunday, September 12, 2021 will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and will be organized in line with FIFA/CAF approved standard.

The committee added that the notice and price for tickets became necessary to prepare the fans of Akwa United FC and Nigerians for the first ever CAF Champions League match in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Recall that Akwa United won their maiden NPFL title last season following a 5-2 home win against MFM and earned one of the slots to represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League while their opponent, CR Belouizdad secured their eighth Algerian Ligue title after a 4-2 away win over rivals USM Alger.