CAF CL: Al Ahly lodges complaint on final venue

The Egyptian Federation have sent CAF a dispute against holding the Caf Champions League final in Morocco.

Al Ahly decided to resort to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the matter of CAF Champions League final host, in response to the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) decision to not hold the final match at a neutral venue.

In response to the backlash, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said it had no other candidates to host the game.

The announcement that the match will be held in Casablanca, when one of the city’s teams – Wydad – looks set to reach the 30 May event, has not gone down well online.

The North African giants remained on course to reach another final after they defeated ES Setif from Algeria 4-0 in the semifinal first leg.

