CAF CL: Ivorien match officials for Akwa vs Belouizad clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Cote d’Ivoire’s Clement Kpan as Centre Referee for the CAF Champions League first leg first preliminary round match between Nigerian champions Akwa United FC and CR Belouizdad of Algeria at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Kpan was among the forty-one referees promoted by FIFA in January 2020 and has been in charge of some international matches in Africa including the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup final between Black Satellites of Ghana and Young Stallions of Burkina Faso.

According to a release by CAF, Kpan will be assisted by his fellow Ivorians, Koabenan Adiouman as Assistant Referee 1, Nouho Ouattara as Assistant Referee 2 as well as the fourth official Bienvenu Sinko.

CAF has also appointed Arlindo Rodrigues from Sao Tome and Principe as Match Commissioner while Nigeria’s Dr. Salami Onimisi will serve as CAF Covid-19 hygiene officer.

The match officials are expected to arrive Uyo on Friday, September 10 while the 41-man delegation of CR Belouizdad is scheduled to land in Uyo on a chartered flight earlier on Thursday, September 9.

Meanwhile, information from the Algerian embassy in Nigeria has confirmed that the team will depart Nigeria immediately after the match.

Related

No tags for this post.