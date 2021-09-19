CAF CL: Rivers United march on

Rivers United on Sunday in Port Harcourt advanced to the final playoff of the CAF Champions League after they stopped Young Africans of Tanzania 1-0 to go through 2-0 on aggregate.

They will now face either Faisal Kenema of Ethiopia or Al Hilal of Sudan next month in the playoffs.

Victory in the next round will see them through to the money-spinning group stage of the competition.

Substitute Uche Onwuasonaya snatched the match winner nine minutes from full time in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United also won the first leg in Tanzania 1-0 a week ago.

RESULT:

Rivers United 1 (Uche Onwuasonaya 81) Young Africans 0

Rivers United through 2-0 on aggregate

