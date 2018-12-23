CAF Club leagues: Enugu Rangers, Lobi Stars advance to next rounds

Enugu Rangers are through to the second round of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup after they defeated USM Bel Abbes of Algeria 2-0 at home on Sunday.

The first leg in Algeria a week ago ended in a 0-0 draw for the Nigerian flag bearers to progress 2-0 on aggregate.

Rangers will now clash against a club who dropped down from the CAF Champions League for a place in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Nippy winger Bright Silas scored both goals for ‘The Flying Antelopes’ as Rangers took the game to their visitors from the onset.

The former JUTH FC star opened scoring after six minutes before he doubled the lead in first half stoppage time after he was assisted by defender Isaac Loute.

The Algerians were reduced to 10 men on 90 minutes after one of their players Boualem received his second booking

Rangers created the better chances, but poor finishing or some resolute defending or good goalkeeping denied them a bigger win.

Also, Lobi Stars will feature in the group stage of next year’s CAF Champions League after they outscored Gor Mahia on the away goals’ rule today in Enugu.

Lobi Stars won 2-0 courtesy of two second-half goals by Sikiru Alimi for aggregate scores to stand at 3-3.

However, the Nigerian flag bearers go through to the mini-league stage of the competition having scored a goal in Nairobi a week ago.

The Makurdi outfit chased the game from the first whistle, but were frustrated by the visitors for the first half to end 0-0.

Lobi Stars emerged as default champions of Nigeria after the NPFL was stopped after 24 rounds of matches to allow the country enter a team before the CAF deadline.

