CAF commends Akwa Ibom on state-of –the-art facilities

The head of FIFA/CAF delegation to Akwa Ibom State Mr. Muhammad Feizal Sidat has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing and maintaining state-of-the-art infrastructures which he described as one of the best in Africa.

Mr. Sidat who is head of professional football at Confederation of African Football CAF expressed satisfaction at the standard of facilities his team inspected ahead of the proposed CAF Super League billed to take kick off in August.

“As head of professional football/ stadium inspection at CAF, I must say that we are surprised in a positive way and we are happy to see A-standard facilities in this part of Nigeria. The Ibom Air flight that brought us from Abuja to Uyo was wonderful, the road network is superb and we enjoyed our drive through the town which looks green with some great vegetation. The stadium and the three hotels we have visited are up to the standard we want, so congratulations to the local authority here.

“As part of the inspection ahead of the CAF Super League, we have visited many countries in the continent but I can say that we are satisfied with what we have seen here in Uyo and I can say authoritatively that the standard of this stadium is good enough for any type of football match. We want to congratulate the state government, the stadium management for maintaining this facility. Nigeria and Africa should be proud of this stadium.

“Football is not all about the stadium when hosting an international competition but also about the city. So we are very happy that we can have all these beautiful facilities in this city and for the fact that CAF Confederation Cup final was played here few months ago, we have trust in the city of Uyo and we look forward to playing CAF Super League and any other Grand-A competition here”.

On his part, Elder Paul Bassey said he not surprised by the encomiums poured on the Gov Udom administration especially the peace that reigns in the state and prays for continuity going forward.

The Six-man FIFA/CAF delegation arrived Uyo Wednesday evening from Abuja aboard Ibom Air and carried out inspection tour of Ibom Icon Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton Hotels and Monty Suites before inspecting facilities at the Nest of Champions ahead of the Multi-Million Dollar CAF Super League billed for August where Enyimba International will be representing Nigeria in the 24-team league.

The delegation was taken round the facilities by the Senior Special Assistant to governor Udom Emmanuel on Sports Elder Paul Bassey, in the company of Director of Sports in the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Youth and Sports Elder Ifiok Duff, the Vice Chairman Akwa Ibom State Football Association Mr Sammy Umoh and the stadium manager Mr John Udoh.

