CAF Confed Cup: Rivers United know quarter-final foe April 4

Nigeria’s sole surviving representatives in the continental cup, Rivers United will know their opponent in the quarter-final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup tomorrow( Wednesday, April 5).

The draw ceremony is billed for the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo, Egypt.

Rivers United sealed their place in the last eight despite losing by a lone goal to ASEC Mimosas of Cote D’Ivoire. The result means that Rivers United came second in the group.

The other qualified teams are: ASFAR Club (Morocco), US Monastir (Tunisia), Asec Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire), Marumo Gallants (South Africa), Young Africans (Tanzania), Pyramids FC (Egypt) or Future FC (Egypt), Al Akhdar SC (Libya) or FC Saint Éloi Lupopo (DR Congo) or USM Alger (Algeria).

Rivera United are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

