CAF Confederation Cup: Elegbeleye backs Rivers United

Chairman of Nigeria’s Interim Management Committee (IMC), Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, has tipped Rivers United to get past Young Africans of Tanzania in the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rivers, who are Nigeria’s sole survivors in Africa’s inter-clubs competitions were drawn to face the familiar foes, the Young Africans of Tanzania in one of the quarter final matches in Cairo on Wednesday April 5, 2023.

It is recalled that both teams met two years ago in the Champions League with the Nigerian side winning both legs by 1-0.

Apart from their previous encounters, both also began the quest for honours in the mote prestigious CAF Champions League but dropped to the lower cadre Confederation Cup.

Reacting to the draw, Elegbeleye noted that Rivers United have been getting better with every game even as he stressed that the club have been strengthened by the domestic league.

“Rivers United will definitely get past Young Africans of Tanzania. They are getting better and better with every game and the beauty of it is that their NPFL games is helping them do well in the continent,” Elegbeleye said.

The IMC boss commended the club management for also doing the right thing.

“I was with Rivers United in Côte d’Ivoire and I must tell you I was impressed with the level of organization in the club.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

