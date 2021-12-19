CAF Confederation Cup: Nigeria’s remaining representative, Enyimba, out

After failing to honour their return leg CAF Confederation Cup match against Al-Itihad in Libya, Nigeria’s remaining representatives, Enyimba, have crashed out.

Al Itihad lost the Aba leg of the tie by 2-0 but insisted on hosting Enyimba on Sunday, a trip which the Aba giants can not make.

Enyimba had pleaded with their hosts for a shift in date but Al Itihad has since rejected the plea.

CAF on their part have ruled that Enyimba can only have their way should Al Itihad cooperate and accept a shift in date.