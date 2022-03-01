CAF consider ‘foreign refs’ for Super Eagles vs Ghana cracker

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have met to consider appointing non-African referees for the 2022 World Cup final playoffs including that between archrivals Nigeria and Ghana.

This will be the first time this has been done.

The idea behind this is to ensure absolute fairness in the officiating of these winners-take-all playoffs. A lot is riding on these playoffs including a prize money of at least 12 Million Dollars for the five teams who will qualify from them to represent at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Ghana will host the Super Eagles on March 25 in Cape Coast with the reverse leg in Abuja four days later.