CAF Election: Ahmad undecided on second term

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad has is yet to take decision whether he will run for second term in office or not.

Ahmad dethroned former president Issa Hayatou in 2017 at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to the surprise of every football followers over the world and another election is billed for 2021.



While speaking to BBC Africa, former Madagascar football federation president said he will consult football stakeholders across the continent and beyond before he will decide on next thing to do.

” I still take advice from all the participating parties of African football,” Ahmad Ahmad told BBC Sport Africa. “Once it’s done, I’ll be able to say whether or not I go for it.”



“I do not do this function out of personal ambition,” Ahmad ventured. “I do it far more out of collective motivation and currently, even if I think about it a little bit, I do not want to think about it too much.

“I’d rather put my energy into the obligations that CAF has to face these days, that are very urgent. Many things need to happen,” he said.