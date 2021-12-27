CAF grants European clubs request to delay players 6 days to kick-off

European clubs have now been given permission to hold on to their African players until six days to kick off of the Cameroun 2022 African Cup of Nations.

European clubs, which earlier canvassed outright postponement of the competition as it holds during the peak period of their leagues, opted to plead with Confederation of African Football (CAF) for delayed release of players, to ease the burden of crowded Christmas and New Year fixtures on their squads.

The 24-nation African Cup opens on January 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, with the final on February 6.

Related

No tags for this post.