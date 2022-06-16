CAF hails Nigeria’s historic win against Sao Tome

Following the Nigeria mauling Sao Tome in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers match on Monday in Agadir, Morocco ,the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has hailed the historic win.

The Super Eagles trounced the Falcons 10-0 in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiying matchday two encounter.

The win was the biggest recorded by Nigeria in international football.

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen scored four goals, while Terem Moffi bagging a brace.

Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis scored the other goals for Nigeria.

“The opening two match days of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers concluded on Monday, with Nigeria’s 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe being among the hottest topics as the road to Côte d’Ivoire set up in high gear,” CAF wrote on the website.

“The Super Eagles of Nigeria broke a record of the biggest win in qualification matches, a feat that dates back to 1959 when they beat the Dahomey team, currently, Bénin 10-1.”

