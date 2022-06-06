CAF names match officials ahead Super Eagles vs Sierra Leone 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced officials for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Ivorien, Ibrahim Kalilou Traore will take serve as the centre-referee and will be assisted by three of his compatriots.

Adou Desire N’goh, Nouhou Ouattara and Kouassi Francois Biro will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Moukaila Nassam Adam from Ghana will be match commissioner, while Serge Paulin Samuel from Burkina Faso will serve as referee assessor.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

Jose Peseiro’s charges will travel to Marrakech, Morocco for their matchday two encounter next week Monday.

