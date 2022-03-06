CAF, NFF celebrate Rita Chikwelu @34

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have sent birthday wishes to Super Falcons player, Rita Chikwelu, who turned 34 on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

CAF and NFF celebrated Chikwelu on her birthday with a Tweet on their official Twitter handle.

CAF wrote on Twitter:”Happy birthday to @NGSuper_Falcons’ superstar, @Ritachikwelu!

“Happy birthday to the magical @ Rita Chikwelu. Have a good one champ!,” NFF tweeted.

“Have a lovely day!”

Chikwelu represented Nigeria at the U-20 level between 2004 and 2008.

She represented the Super Falcons at the 2007 FIFA women’s World Cup.

She was also at the 2008 Olympics in China, and was a squad member of the Nigerian team to the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.