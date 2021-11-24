CAF tinkers with Qatar as venue for African World Cup playoffs





Confederation of African Football is tinkering with the idea of the Super Eagles and nine other teams who have advanced to the final playoffs for the 2022 World Cup to do battle in Qatar in March to determine the five African teams for the tournament proper in November 2022.

The CAF Extra-ordinary General Assembly will meet in Cairo, Egypt, Friday to roll out details of the final World Cup playoffs, these would include the date for the draw, the considerations for the draw as well as the format of the playoffs.

Suggestions are that the playoffs will be one knockout game involving two of the qualifying teams at a neutral venue, in this case Qatar.

Three-time African champions Nigeria are among the five seeded teams for the playoffs based on the latest FIFA Rankings.

The other seeded teams are Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

The five teams in the other half of the draw who are not seeded are Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo.

The playoffs are scheduled for March 21-29, 2022.

Related

No tags for this post.