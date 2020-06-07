CAF, Yobo pay tribute to Late Keshi

The Confederation of African Football,(CAF) and former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo have paid tribute to commemorate the death of former Super Eagles head coach Stephen Keshi

Keshi passed away after suffering a heart attack on June 7, 2016 at the age of 54.

CAF posted an emotional tribute to the late Keshi on Twitter.

“Today we remember Captain Fantastic, Stephen Keshi, who left our world on this sad day 4 years ago

”In 2013 Keshi became the second person to win the #TotalAFCON title as player (1994) and coach, when he led

@NGSuperEagles

to their third trophy in South Africa,” CAF tweeted.

On his own Yobo said, “Dear coach, it’s been four years today since you left us to rest with the Lord. You are deeply missed but your legacy lives on! Rest on the Big Boss,” Yobo wrote on Instagram.

Keshi was capped 64 times by Nigeria and scored nine goals.

He guided the Super Eagles to AFCON success in 2013 in South Africa.