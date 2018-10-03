CAFCC: Enyimba face Raja, seek advancement as clubs jostle for Fed Cup semis tickets

The 2018 Aiteo Cup quarterfinal between Enyimba and Kano Pillars fixed for Gombe has been rescheduled till Sunday on account of Enyimba’s CAF Confederation Cup engagement.

Enyimba will host Raja Casablanca this afternoon in a Confederation Cup semifinal in Aba and so their Aiteo Cup quarterfinal fixed for the same day has now been moved by four days.

The quarterfinal between Nasarawa United and El Kanemi will now be played tomorrow instead of today because it will be staged at the Enyimba International Stadium, which will host today’s Confederation Cup clash.

Otherwise, the other Aiteo Cup quarterfinals will go ahead on Wednesday.

Enugu Rangers tackle cup holders Akwa United in Kano, while Kwara United battle Katsina United in Lagos.

