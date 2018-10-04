CAFCC final berth: Enyimba ‘ll fight to finish in Morocco – Coach

Enyimba Head Coach Usman Abdalla has revealed that the club have not giving up on reaching the final of the CAF Confederation Cup despite losing at home to Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the first leg.

Enyimba fell to an Abdelilah Hafidi goal in the 48th minute goal on Wednesday.

“It’s not over yet,” maintained the Enyimba coach.

“It was a tough match with a lot of technical intelligence. They denied us the ball so that we could not play.

“We had the chance to equalise with the penalty, but we couldn’t.

“But this game will only be won or lost after the second leg.

“We have seen them very well and so we will organise and see what we can do against them in two weeks.”

Raja will host Enyimba in Casablanca on October 24.

The other semifinal first leg between Egyptian club Al Masry and Vita Club of Congo was goalless in Egypt.

