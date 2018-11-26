CAFCL: Lobi Stars fly out to face UMS of Cameroon

Lobi Stars of Makurdi flew out of Nigeria in batches at the weekend, as the Middle Belt club makes early moves to keep a date with UMS de Loum of Cameroon in the CAF Champions League preliminaries on Tuesday.

With flight connections between Nigeria and Cameroon known to be problematic over the years, our correspondent gathered that the Lobi Stars management deemed it fit to start their travel plans early.

However, it was still a tale of hic-cups and hitches, as the team had to depart in two batches for the preliminary round clash.

The team left their training base in Ijebu-Ode, Oghun State early Sunday, with the first batch of players and officials flying out of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos at 4.30pm aboard Asky Airline.

The second batch was billed to leave on Monday aboard via Ethiopian Airlines, as they aim to beat all hitches and get a decent result against UMS on Tuesday, ahead of the return leg in a week later at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

