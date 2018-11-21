Cahill sheds tears after Australia farewell

Tim Cahill thanked his family, team-mates, coaches and fans after bringing down the curtain on a glittering Australia career.

The 38-year-old forward came on as a substitute for the final 10 minutes of the Socceroos’ 3-0 friendly victory over Lebanon in Sydney.

He was unable to add a 51st international goal on his 108th appearance for his country after a Martin Boyle brace and Mathew Leckie’s second-half strike put the game beyond the overmatched visitors.

Having been granted a hero’s reception, Cahill addressed the crowd on the field at ANZ Stadium following the final whistle.

“I want to say thank you first to my family for being there from day one,” he said, as per the Daily Mail. “The sacrifices my family made for me is why every time I step on the pitch I’m fearless and I’m free.

“Secondly, I want to thank my team-mates and all the staff I’ve worked with. Without you guys, I’d be nothing. The coaches and players who are not here, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.

“Now, the most important people – the fans. It was tough for me to play for Australia at the start and every time I wore the green a gold I played with my heart.

“I don’t want to keep you long, I just want to tell you all this is as much for you as it is for me. Thank you very much Australia.”

