Calabar, Kano FTZs’ concession, FG’s hope to accelerate industrialisation-NEPZA

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has reiterated that the planned concession of the country’s two public free trade zones remains Federal Government best economic approach to use the scheme to accelerate industrialisation of Nigeria.

Adesugba, also Chief Executive Officer of NEPZA, made the remark on Tuesday via webinar during road-show for the concession of the two zones in Lagos.

The event was organized by the National Council on Privatisation through its secretariat, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), in conjunction with both the Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment and NEPZA to further attract investors and their sundry partners to take up the ownership of the zones.

Adesugba said the planned handshake with the would-be concessionaires would positively impact on the operation of the 30-years-old public facilities for global competition.

“The two zones are highly viable because of many reasons including their vital locations, easy access to raw materials, seaports, airports, outside infrastructure, labour and importantly the boisterous nature of the two commercial cities.

“The Authority is, therefore, available to support and assist the new owners to speedily surmount challenges that may come with taking up the management of this kind of business.

Earlier, Malam Mu’azu Hadi Ruma, Director Zones, who read the managing director’s goodwill message with the theme: “Opportunities in the Free Zones,’’ highlighted Evolution of the Free Zone Scheme; Objectives; Zones under the regulation of NEPZA; Free Zones Scorecards; Incentives; Conducive Business Environment; and Partners of the agency,’’ among others.

