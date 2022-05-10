Calabar outage enters 33 days as traders count losses

The electric power outage that engulfed Calabar, the Cross River state capital and its environs, Tuesday, entered the 33rd day as residents expressed concerns over the development.

An electricity tower at Itu, evacuating power from Ikot Ekpene to Adiabo plant in Calabar, was on April 8 vandalised by hoodlums.

The vandalism led to power outages in Odukpani and Akpabuyo local government areas.

An investigation conducted in Calabar metropolis showed that many offices now close earlier in order to cut down the cost of alternative power supply.

Some residents of the affected areas expressed worry that the electricity tower had yet to be repaired after 33 days.

They called on the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) to repair the tower without further delay in order to restore electricity.

The residents regretted that the blackout was having adverse effects on their businesses.

A tiger-nut juice seller, Mrs Ada Francis, said she spent more money on ice blocks to chill her products.

”This development has dealt a blow on my business. I spend about N1, 000 daily on ice blocks. Making profit is now difficult, I urge those in charge to do something quickly,” she said.

Also a barber, Mr Edet Isaac, said he spent more on petrol to remain in business, stating that: “It is not funny at all. We cannot continue this way. The concerned authorities should be alive to their duties.”

When contacted, the PHEDC Regional Manager, Mr Collins Igwe, said work was still ongoing on the vandalised tower, and urged residents of the affected areas to be patient.

