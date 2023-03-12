Call for Adamu’s sack: Time to show Salihu Lukman, others out – APC group

The Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take a decisive action by showing 5th columnists in the party, working under the cover of the National Working Committee (NWC) the exit door before they cause unimaginable hurt to the party.

The group was reacting to a press statement entitled; “APC Internal Dynamics and the Future of Democracy,” credited to Salihu Lukman, All Progressive Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North West), wherein he asked the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore to step down to permit religious balancing in the party hierarchy.

A press statement signed by the National Coordinator of MBO Dynamic Support Group, Hon Usman Ibrahim and issued to Blueprint, Sunday, said the group which has been working closely with the party since 2014 is of the view that sudden change of leadership has never yielded the desired results in the party as past experiences nearly destroyed its drive for unity and cohesion.

The statement strongly warned those it described as “fifth columnists who are taking shelter in the National Working Committee (NWC) with the agenda to destabilise it at this crucial time to quickly to take the exit door and allow peace to reign.”

Usman Ibrahim stressed that the hard earned victory at the last February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections “shows the commitment of the party ably led by H.E Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) lead by President Muhammadu Buhari who displayed enigmatic synergies toward delivering credible elections to the people of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we encourage all party faithful to applaud our chairman and the members of NWC who made unalloyed sacrifices to deliver another resounding victory on February 25 to the party.

“It is an open secret that the fall out of the internal crisis in the party almost cost us the last election and we strongly believe that the National Chairman is poised to assemble a reconciliation and peace committee to address any issue of concern as soon as possible.”

MBO cautioned that although the party won, “the results revealed that all is not well within the party and it is important to quickly get to work to mend the fences and channel our energies toward winning the upcoming gubernatorial and state assembly elections.”

The group urged the national chairman, Adamu Abdullahi to ignore this distraction and focus on repositioning the party with a view to consolidating on achievements recorded so far.

“At this juncture, we enjoin all well meaning party faithful to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, H.E Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Adamu for the unity of purpose and dynamic commitments that delivered the victory to the party,” the group admonished.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

