Call for Amaechi’s resignation sponsored, Southern coalition tells NYCN

A coalition of 13 socio-political groups drawn from the South-south and South-east have expressed dismay at calls by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for the Minister of Transportation, Chief Chibuike Amaechi, to resign within 48 hours.

The group warned that no amount of threats would deter him from his genuine quest to run for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

The group described the action as a sponsored blackmail to distract the minister, following his declaration to seek presidential mandate in 2023 and warned those behind the action against overheating the polity.

The group commended Amaechi for shunning all political distractions to put his best foot forward in the big decision to rescue Nigeria.

The former Rivers governor had declared weekend to be part of the race to succeed outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 at the All Progressives Congress (APC) thanksgiving ceremony at the Adokie Amasiemaka stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital Thursday, the director-general, Media Vanguard for Change (MVC), Comrade Ordinance Emeji, said one of the coalition groups, and secretary, Igbikiminachin Kalio, noted that, “Amaechi’s declaration has sent fears to the camp of some political enemies to begin the sponsored blackmail against him.”

In the statement on behalf of the Southern youths’ group, Comrade Ordinance Emeji, said: “With the final declaration to run, the stage is now set for the youth across the zones to engender effective mobilisation to ensure he gets the nod of delegates to the forthcoming presidential primary in Abuja.

“We are very happy that at last, the minister did not disappoint the youth of the South-south and Sout-heast, and truly heeded our clarion call to stake his hat in the ring for the interest of unity, peace, and development of the country.

“As the two-term speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, two governors and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum as well as two-term federal minister, we do not doubt his ability to deliver, if he eventually scales the hurdle of nomination.

“We are set to mobilise for him across the country because he has vast experience in politics and governance in Nigeria, and his broad experience in various positions at the state and federal levels put him in a better position as the best for the country at this moment of national tension occasioned in virtually all geo-political zones of the country.”