Call for DGSS sack shameful, group tells Middle Belt forum

A Civil Society Organisations (CSO), the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has berated the Middle Belt Youth Forum for calling for the sack of the

Director General of Department of State Services (DGSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The youth group, at a press conference, Tuesday, in Abuja, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the rcent security report by the Service and sack the DGSS for allegedly “heating up the already tensed security atmosphere in the country.”

They claimed the security report by the DSS had alleged that three serving governors in the country were behind a plot to incite the public which may lead to violence that may engulf the northern part of Nigeria.

In a swift response, the SNM in a press statement by its Convener, Rev Solomon Semaka, in Abuja, said youths should hold their leaders accountable and resist being used as thugs and hatchet men.

The statement titled: “Leave The DSS Alone” read in part, “…There was never a time the Service or its DG mentioned governors. We can clearly remember that the DSS issued a statement on March 19, 2022, and alerted the public of plans by some elements to stoke violence in parts of the country, particularly the North Central zone.

“The following day, the Vanguard newspaper published that three governors were on the watch of security agencies. To the best of our knowledge, Vanguard never mentioned the DSS.

“We are utterly surprised that the Middle Belt group would ascribe the Vanguard report to the DSS. But we seem to understand your fears. You are possibly exposing your masters by attacking what was never ascribed to them. How regrettable that you advertised your ignorance in the public space especially for malicious intents.

“To put the records straight and address the misinformation and outright lies contained in that press statement, it is the duty of DSS to gather intelligence and inform Nigerians about possible threats.

“It is also the duty of the DSS to take proactive steps to forestall and quell internal uprisings. If the DSS has uncovered a plot by some persons it did not mention to incite violence and make the country ungovernable, then they should be praised for doing their duty professionally.”

He maintained that, “It is easy to chronicle isolated security incidences to push home a false narrative that the federal government is not doing well or to divert people’s attention from the situation on ground in some states.

“It is, however, uncharitable to refuse to acknowledge the numerous successes the DSS and other security agencies are doing to combat insecurity. Such behaviour is tantamount to wishing the state to fail. The good news is that Nigeria has not failed and her institutions are solid and delivering to the chagrin of corrupt and politically reckless leaders.”

According to the Convener, “Instead of demanding for his sack, it is better to address the issues raised by the revelations in the DSS report.”

He warned that, “Criminal elements intent on causing civil disturbance must desist if not the full weight of the law will descend on them. Please leave the DGSS alone. Allow him to continue his good works.

“This is a clarion call to all youths especially in the middle belt to prevail on their state governors to pay salaries with approved federal government scales to reduce the hardship people are facing in their states.

“Youths should hold their leaders accountable and resist being used as thugs and hatchet men. This is the highest duty of youths to their states and country. Making themselves available to be used by rogue governors and political leaders must stop henceforth.”