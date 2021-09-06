Call for elimination: Ohanaeze demands apology from Sen. Bulkachuwa

Peeved by the statement attributed to Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa from Bauchi state to the effect that rather than give Ndigbo opportunity to produce president come 2023, they should be eliminated from the face of the earth, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the senator to apologise to Ndigbo.

Bulkachuwa, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and husband to the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, was quoted as saying that Ndigbo in Nigeria deserve death and elimination because, “the South east habours criminals, rebels and arsonists.”

He said, rather than for the Igbo to get the presidency being agitated for by their people, what they deserve is elimination from Nigeria.

But enraged by the scathing remarks, Ohanaeze in a terse statement signed by the national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said it is disgraceful that such uncharitable and unguarded statement should come from a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ohanaeze called on Senator Bulkachuwa to tender unreserved apology to the Igbo nation immediately to calm frayed nerves.

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the caustic and inflammatory attacks made by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa against the entire people of the South east, while appearing on a national television.

“It is shocking and unbelievable that a Senator and chairman of a strategic committee in the Senate could make such an incendiary attack against the Igbo people without any provocation whatsoever.

“The Igbo demand for the presidency of Nigeria is within their rights under the laws of the land. They have not breached any section of the constitution by making such demands. It is therefore gross gratuitous insult for Senator Bulkachuwa to rain such unguarded invectives against a major region in the country.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns Bulkachuwa unreservedly for spewing such hate speech on a major Nigerian ethnic group. It is highly inconceivable that a Senator and a husband of a highly placed judicial officer, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, would habour such evil wish for a significant section of Nigeria.

“This goes to show clearly the wicked mindset of some people in power who have no other objective but to turn the country into killing fields in the pursuit of hidden ethno-religious agenda. While Nigerians are united against the bandits that physically abduct, torture, maim and kill; worse harm is caused by incendiary rhetoric as espoused by the Bulkachuwas in high places.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide demands an unreserved

apology and restitution from Bulkachuwa for this unwarranted assault. We also call on the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawal to reprimand Bulkachuwa publicly as deterrence to some others who do not understand their oath of office and allegiance to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”