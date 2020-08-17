‘Call for execution of Lekwot, others senseless, barbaric’

Worried by the call for the execution of Major General Zamani Lekwot (retd.) and other leaders sentenced to death over the Zango-Kataf riot in 1992, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described the call as senseless and barbaric.

The rights group in a press statement by its National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the Director, National Media Affairs, Miss. Zainab Yusuf, in Abuja, raised concerns that: “What is going on in southern part of the state is an ethno-religious cleansing by vicious herdsmen in a way that was sickening and repulsive to civilisation.”

HURIWA stated that: “The utterances of El-Rufai in which the governor admitted paying off some of the killer herdsmen responsible for the violence against natives of Southern Kaduna, and that he was compiling list of people calling for self-defence in Southern Kaduna is very shocking.

“Was it not crimes against humanity that the herdsmen committed? Were they to be made to face the law or be paid to appease them?”

According to the group, “The most pragmatic way to finding solution and stop these mass killers before they strike again is to fish out the armed Fulani Herdsmen doing the killings by investigating the Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El”Rufai, who allegedly admitted paying off some identified killers.

“If he was able to trace them to their countries then, he should be able to know the very people that have been carrying out the killings in Southern Kaduna and start making arrangements on how they will face the law. What has El’Rufai even done for the victims since he compensated the killers with money?”

HURIWA maintained that, “The federal government, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) should look no further for the solution to the unrelenting killings in Southern Kaduna… El-Rufai, should be compelled to produce the killers of the innocent Nigerians in Southern Kaduna since he has been able to identify them and their locations.

“Failure to compel El-Rufai to produce the herdsmen who purportedly collected money from the Kaduna state government is an indication of the insincerity of the President Buhari-led administration…The fact that El’Rufai has immunity does not preclude him from investigation.”