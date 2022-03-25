Call for the sack of CDS, CDI reckless – Northern youths

A coalition of Northern Youths, Nigeria Movement Forum (NMF) has condemned the call for the sack of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. LEO Irabor and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Maj. Gen. Samuel Adebayo, describing the call “as reckless.”

The non-partisan advocacy youths coalition said its investigation showed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of General Irabor has taken the war to the terrorists and other criminal elements across the country, denying them from of action in the process.

The Northern Advocacy for Peace (NAP) had made the call alleging resurgence of bandits attacks on communities in the North East and North West regions of the country.

Reacting to the call, NMF in a press statement on Thursday issued by its secretary Adamu Mukthar dissociated themselves from the call saying, “it is sponsored by enemies of Nigeria.”

NMF urged NAP to do a soul searching on the performance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria of recent.

NMF said that the reign of the present Service chiefs led by the General Irabor has made lot of deliberate efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The statement reads: “The efforts of the Armed Forces under the CDS ensured that our brothers and sisters in the Northeast had a peaceful 2021 Christmas celebration unlike in the past.

“We are also witness to the several numbers of insurgents and their families that have surrendered to our troops. It came as a result of intense military operations.

“We also acknowledge the frequent change in leadership of the terrorist groups. Our military is pursuing and ensuring that as they refuse to lay down arms, they are subjected to the pains inflicted on innocent Nigerians.

“Rather than being used by enemies of Nigeria, the Northern Advocacy for Peace (NAP) should join the call by the CDS for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and nations of the world which was made at the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Day Run – 2022 organised by Defence Headquarters.

“Importantly, we NMF call on Nigeria youths to shun the antics of enemies of the country who don’t see anything good when their selfish interest is at stake.

“By threatening to mobilize other civil society and pressure groups to protest to the National Assembly and the Presidential villa show NAP is being sponsored.

“We are also aware that as we prepare for the 2023 General Elections, some politicians and disgruntled elements will engage youths for relevance. We must shun them in the interest of our country.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria has done more than enough in terms of human and material sacrifices fighting for stability. We must not distract them with selfish agenda,” NMF added.