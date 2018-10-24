Call Rev Mbaka to order – PDP chieftain tells Enugu Catholic Bishop

Irked by the comments on political matters by the fiery Roman Catholic

Priest, Rev. Ejike Mbaka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP), Chief Chinedu Eya has called on the Catholic Bishop of Enugu

Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Valentine Onaga to as a matter of urgency

call him to order.

Rev Mbaka is the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu,

whose alleged commentary on political matters is becoming worrisome

to many.

Eya, former Enugu North senatorial aspirant on the platform of PDP

spoke after the fiery Priest described President Muhammadu Buhari and

former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as “change” and “bureau de

change” respectively.

Eya said the cleric should focus on his mandate of propagating the

gospel and impacting morals, instead of confusing the political space.

Chief Eya noted that he had considered overlooking the preacher’s

message, but decided otherwise following the messenger’s vitriolic on

the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

The PDP chieftain said: “Why is Fr. Mbaka describing my party’s

candidate in the coming elections as ‘bureau de change?’”

“If the PDP shared money during its primary election as the Rev.

Father pointed out in his message, how does it now make a political

party’s affairs religious?

“The Catholic Bishop of Enugu must contain Fr. Mbaka now. We can all

remember vividly how he predicted the victory of Buhari which has

brought us to this stage of lack and deprivation, even of the rule of

law,” he added.

Fr. Mbaka was quoted to have said:”If anybody is thinking that if

Atiku becomes the President of Nigeria, things will get better, ‘who

born you’, because for this country to be good, it is easier for a

camel to pass through the eye of a needle than this country to be

good.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.