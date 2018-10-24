Call Rev Mbaka to order – PDP chieftain tells Enugu Catholic Bishop

Irked by the comments on political matters by the fiery Roman Catholic
Priest, Rev. Ejike Mbaka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP), Chief Chinedu Eya has called on the Catholic Bishop of Enugu
Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Valentine Onaga to as a matter of urgency
call him to order.
Rev Mbaka is the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu,
whose alleged commentary on political matters is becoming worrisome
to many.
Eya, former Enugu North senatorial aspirant on the platform of PDP
spoke after the fiery Priest described President Muhammadu Buhari and
former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as “change” and “bureau de
change” respectively.
Eya said the cleric should focus on his mandate of propagating the
gospel and impacting morals, instead of confusing the political space.
Chief Eya noted that he had considered overlooking the preacher’s
message, but decided otherwise following the messenger’s vitriolic on
the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.
The PDP chieftain said: “Why is Fr. Mbaka describing my party’s
candidate in the coming elections as ‘bureau de change?’”
“If the PDP shared money during its primary election as the Rev.
Father pointed out in his message, how does it now make a political
party’s affairs religious?
“The Catholic Bishop of Enugu must contain Fr. Mbaka now. We can all
remember vividly how he predicted the victory of Buhari which has
brought us to this stage of lack and deprivation, even of the rule of
law,” he added.
Fr. Mbaka was quoted to have said:”If anybody is thinking that if
Atiku becomes the President of Nigeria, things will get better, ‘who
born you’, because for this country to be good, it is easier for a
camel to pass through the eye of a needle than this country to be
good.”
Be the first to comment