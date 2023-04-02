Calls for interim government an aberration, unconstitutional – Olanipekun

The immediate past chairman of the Body of Benchers (BOB), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has warned that the country risks extinction if those behind the call for interim national government do not desist from doing so.

Olanipekun described it as an aberration and an invitation to anarchy, the call for interim government in a democracy where elections had just been held and certificates of return issued to winners.

Olanipekun spoke weekend in Abuja during the send forth dinner organised in his honour by the Body of Bench to mark the end of his one-year tenure as the 50th chairman of the body, which began on March 31, 2022.

He said: “It is unconstitutional. To me, it comes from the pit of hell. Calling for interim national government? Where did you get it from? How do you compartmentalise it? How do you accommodate it within a constitutional democracy? I as a lawyer, I don’t know the jurisprudence that will accommodate it.

“Let’s face it. Whenever there is election anywhere in the world, there is bound to be disagreement. But, if for every disagreement, you say let us disband the system, that does not make sense. You can’t throw away the baby with the bath water. It is never done,” he said.

Olanipekun, who cited cases from developed countries where election outcome had been disputed, urged those aggrieved to explore the opportunities provided by the constitution and the statue having gone to court.

