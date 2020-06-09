Calls for racial justice resonates as crowd gather for George Floyd church service

The funeral for African American George Floyd, whose death in police custody caused global outrage, has heard impassioned pleas for racial justice.

Speakers in the church in Houston, Texas, lined up to remember a man whose “crime was that he was born black”.

Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis last month as a white police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, his final moments filmed on phones.

Four police officers involved have been sacked and charged over his death.

His coffin will be taken from the church to be buried beside his mother in a cemetery near Houston.

One of Mr Floyd’s nieces, Brooklyn Williams, called for a change in laws which, she argued, were designed to disadvantage black people.

“Why must this system be corrupt and broken?” she asked “Laws were already put in place for the African-American system to fail. And these laws need to be changed. No more hate crimes, please! Someone said ‘Make America Great Again’ but when has America ever been great?”

Republican President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent in the November presidential election, Joe Biden. addressed the service in a video message, saying: “When there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America.”

Mr Biden has sharply criticised Mr Trump, accusing him at the weekend of making “despicable” speculative remarks about Mr Floyd.

But the Democratic politician was himself recently accused of taking black American votes for granted when he said African Americans “ain’t black” if they even considered voting for Mr Trump.

The service is being held at the Fountain of Praise church, attended by some 500 guests including politicians and celebrities.

“George Floyd was not expendable – this is why we’re here,” said Al Green, the local Democratic congressman. “His crime was that he was born black.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a fellow Democrat, told the service: “We honour him today because when he took his last breath, the rest of us will now be able to breathe.”

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz called on people to honour the funeral by observing silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time Mr Floyd was pinned to the ground before he died.

Mr Floyd’s coffin will be taken to a cemetery in Pearland, south of Houston. For the last mile of the procession it will be conveyed in a horse-drawn carriage.

Barriers have been erected along the route to allow members of the public to pay their respects safely as the procession passes.

Mr Floyd will be buried in a private ceremony.

His body was on display at the church for six hours on Monday.

Memorial services were also held in Minneapolis and North Carolina, where Mr Floyd was born.

