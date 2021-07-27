Cally Air to unlock economic potentials of Cross River –Ayade

Cross River state Governor Ben Ayade has said the floating of the state-owned Cally Air will help unlock the economic potentials of the state.

Cally Air, Monday, made its maiden flight into Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar from Lagos en route Abuja.

Addressing journalists shortly after the aircraft touched down, Governor Ayade said it was a dream come true, recalling that “It was a dream we had in 2017, occasioned by the high influx of traffic into Calabar and the monopoly of some airlines dominating the Calabar route.”

The governor said the high cost of flight tickets occasioned by the monopolistic tendencies of these airlines made it “imperative as a government, in spite of the fact that we are performing beyond our financial carrying capacity, to start up Cally Air. And that dream has become a reality today.”

Reiterating that the airline is wholly owned by the Cross River State Government, Ayade said no loan was obtained was obtained to acquire the aircrafts.

His words: “Cally Air belongs to Cross River State. No loan, no facilities were obtained and it is one hundred percent a property of the citizens of Cross River state.

“I don’t own it, aero contractors does not own it. No one has a percentage share. The recruitment was done by aero contractors, but we have a responsibility to ensure that the sensitivity and ethnic differences in Cross River is reflected.”

He therefore, urged Cross Riverians to patronize the airline, noting that “Cally Air is actually intended to serve Cross Riverians. It is for you Cross Riverians. The decision by the airline to ply this route is to serve the people. Your fare which starts from N17,000 is intended to support Cross Riverians. So you must make Cally Air your choice airline. Cally Air will provide you the sufficiency of comfort as well as safety.”

The governor who said the airline will make punctuality the soul of its business, also disclosed that “when we say Cally Air operates on the dot, we mean it will be prompt, it will be apt, it will be time conscious to ensure that Cross Riverians can go to Abuja, do their business and return same day to save them the cost of hotel bills.”