Calm returns in Southern Kaduna as troops kill scores of bandits in Birnin Gwari

Security agencies have killed scores of bandits in various aerial missions over locations in Birnin Gwari local government area, even as missions over four Southern Kaduna councils confirmed calmness in the areas.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in his updates on Thursday said bandits were killed in Sararai, Dogon Dawa, Ruwan Tofa and Alhaji Bokolo, while all was calm in Chikun, Kajuru, Kachia, Zonkwa, Manchok and Zangon Kataf. According to him, “Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Sararai and Dogon Gona in Birnin Gwari local government area. About 6km Northeast of Sararai, bandits’ huts were observed and engaged accordingly. A similar situation was reported at Dogon Dawa, with active bandits huts duly engaged.



“Further missions were conducted over Gagafada, Gunki, Kushaka, Kugu, Polewire, and Crossing Point. All locations covered were reported calm.

“Another mission reported active makeshift tents at Alhaji Bokolo. The location was engaged with rockets. Fleeing bandits from the initial salvo were mopped up with cannons. At Ruwan Tofa, suspicious movement of motorcycles was observed as riders scampered for safety on sighting the aircraft.”



According to Aruwan, ground troops at Birnin Gwari, Gagafada and Udawa reported calm situations.



He said Governor Nasir el-Rufai upon receiving the operational feedback, expressed his gratitude and commended the armed forces for the successful missions.

Speaking on the aerial patrols conducted over Southern Kaduna area, Birnin Gwari and Chikun local governments areas, Aruwan said, “air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Kajuru, Kachia, Zonkwa, Manchok, Zangon Kataf and adjoining settlements.



“According to operational feedback, all areas covered appeared calm with no threats observed. In another aerial mission, Gwagwada, Chikun, Godani, Godani Station, Kugosi, Tawali, Sarkin Pawa, Kusasu, Gaude, Kurebe, Falleli, Sararai and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road were covered.

“Thorough scans conducted at Sarkin Pawa and Sararai revealed no suspicious activity. Other areas were also reported calm. Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the feedback with thanks, and commended the crews for another successful mission.”

