CAMA: Bishop accuses FG of ‘hate action’ against Christianity

The Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari is a ‘hate action’ against Christianity, Archbishop, Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion and chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria (South-south), Most Rev. Tunde Adeleke, has said.

At a press conference in Calabar to mark the 2020 Synod of the Church, the clergy man said apart from the CAMA issue that has generated much furor, the killings of unarmed Christians particularly in the northern part of the country, pervasive corruption mostly by those at the corridors of power which has led to untold hardship are ‘hate actions’ against Nigerians.

“Hate action is worse than hate speech. Hate action is allowing people to carry out destruction of Christian communities as it is happening in Kaduna state and other places without any form of arrest and prosecution. Hate action is allowing Calabar-Itu road and other roads to collapse thereby causing us terrible suffering. Hate action is the rot going on in NDDC and other government institutions and agency without any form of punitive action from government. The federal government should place more emphasis on hate action than hate speech,” he stated.

The Bishop insisted that CAMA was signed in bad faith and meant to ridicule and humiliate the church adding, “There were issues in the past that were discriminatory against the Church. This makes us to fear and believe that there is a large scale plan to deliberately cause problems, destruction and annihilation of the Church. This law is seen, not only to be obnoxious, but wicked in all forms and ramifications. It is unknown to accurate reasoning. It is an aberration for an institution such as the church (or even mosques) to submit and subject its accounts to the corporate affairs commission.

“Christianity is not a political party. The church is not a company or institutions for business. The church is the house of God. The church is somebody’s spiritual wife. No one is against the government fighting corruption, CAMA, as it affects the church is corrupt and immoral. It is against the spirit of God,” Adeleke said.