Cameroonian separatists attack: Over 20 persons still missing in Taraba – Residents

Residents of Manga, the border community between Nigeria and Cameroon in Kashimbila in Takum LGA of Taraba state Sunday cried out that over 20 persons and two children are still missing from the Tuesday Ambazonian fighters attack that claimed over 25 lives.

A resident of the community, Mrs Keziya Danladi Manga, who stated this when Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, sent a high powered government delegation to the border community expressed sadness that the ambazonian separatists who were sent away from Cameroon by Jendai soldiers invaded the community Tuesday and killed over 25 persons.

She lamented that the district head of Manga and 24 others were killed during the attack.

“They are our brothers who lives in Cameroon, whenever they are chased out of Cameroon by their soldiers, they always run to us and we do accommodate them.

“But we don’t know what went wrong that they decided to turn against us this time,” she said.

Another resident of the border community, Abubakar Manga, lamented that they were attacked by Ambazonian soldiers because they refused to support their kingsmen in Cameroon to fight for their referendum or freedom.

“Because we refused to support them to fight the Cameroonian soldiers was their reason for attacking us.

“Although, our traditional ruler and 24 others were killed and over 20 persons including two children are still missing.

“But we thanked God for the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Immigration Service who quickly intervened and rescued us,” he stated,” he said.

He added that if not with the intervention of the Nigerian Immigration Service, the casualties would have been more than what it is .

In same vein, the third class Chief of Kashimbila, Alh. Zakari Musa called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency return Nigeria soldiers to the border community between Nigeria and Cameroon.

“During the time of the late former Military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, Nigerian soldier were in Manga here and no foreigner can come into Nigeria without proper scrutiny,” he said.