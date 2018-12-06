Campaign Council dismisses alleged Southeast govs Sokoto rally boycott

…As party holds rally at Kwara today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization has dismissed claims that PDP Southeast governors boycotted the party’s rally in Sokoto on Monday because they do not support the aspiration of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Organization in a statement signed by it Director Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday noted that, “such insinuation smacks of ignorance and mischief on the part of those peddling it.

Also, Ologbondiyan explained that the Sokoto presidential zonal rally was for the Northwest geo-political zone and will be replicated in the remaining five geopolitical zones of the country.

“There is no sense in the insinuation since, going by the campaign time-table, the presidential candidate will visit all the zones, where all the governors elected on the platform of the party from those zones will be present.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s next port of call will be Ilorin, the Kwara State capital (yesterday) where the party will hold the North Central Presidential zonal rally which will have in attendance state governors, leaders, members and supporters of the party in the zone.

“This is the same arrangement that we have for all the geo-political zones of the country,” he further explained.

“The so-called shunning of the Sokoto rally by PDP governors of Southeast extraction was only a figment of the imagination of those peddling the wicked rumour.

He said he wondered why certain elements have decided to peddle falsehood about the PDP and its flagbearer, just to score cheap political points.

Ologbodiyan added that, “such negative reports about the PDP and Atiku were being sponsored by those who have become jittery at the rising profile of its presidential candidate.

“But we are undaunted because Nigerians are very discerning. In the fullness of time, the lies and those behind them will be exposed,” he said.



