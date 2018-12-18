Campaign DG debunks Maku withdrawal from guber race

Maku Campaign Organization, Director General, Dr. Nawani Aboki has debunked allegation that Mr. Labaran Maku of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has withdrawn his 2019 race.

In a statement he issued yesterday in Lafia and signed by the DG, he urged the general public and all supporters of Labaran Maku to ignore such fake rumour.

“The attention of the Labaran Maku Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation has been drawn to certain rumours been peddled around Nasarawa State that Labaran Maku, is concluding plans to withdraw from the 2019 Gubernatorial election in the State.

“The Campaign Organisation wishes to inform the general public that this rumour is not only blatantly fake, false and misleading, but ultimately only exists in the dubious imagination of its peddlers”.

The statement described the former deputy governor and minister as the present front line candidate in the forthcoming governorship election that would not consider withdrawing from the race.

However, Nawani alleged that the political parties peddling the rumour are apparently gripped by the fear of their failure at the election and have therefore resorted to spreading the cancer of “fake news” rather than concentrate on the issues that must drive the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, the DG explained that Maku’s campaign is focused on peace, security, development and empowerment, issues which are critical for the future survival of the state.

