Camppaign promises: NRM rates Buhari low, calls for party alliance ahead 2023



The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has rated President Buhari Muhammadu low in terms of fulfilment of his campaign promises to Nigerians.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Senator Saidu Dansadau, who spoke at it’s National Convention held in Abuja said Nigerians expected a lot from the President Buhari-led administration when he assumed power in 2015 “but that unfortunately, the government failed to live up the great expectations of the people for a better country.”

Dansadau said the years of maladministration since the return to civilian rule in 1999 have resulted in hardship, massive unemployment, insecurity and collapsed economy.

“We have to ensure Nigerians are safe and well before we can struggle for power. We in NRM believe that the welfare, safety and security of all Nigerians is more important than any other thing.

“We have said it severally that we are not desperate to be in power but we are desperate to fix Nigeria. We are also desperate to move Nigeria to a very strong position where it will be able to compete favourably among the comity of nations,” he said.

He however, noted that Nigerians have a role to play in changing the narrative “by identifying and spurning the bad eggs amongst us who are bent on undermining good governance and the wellbeing of the populace.”

While welcoming delegates at the party’s national convention held on Wednesday, National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of NRM, Usman Jikamshi, said there was need for Nigerians to elect leaders who will give them sense of belonging while in office.

He called on all other credible opposition parties to come together to rescue Nigeria.