Campus journalist honours Blueprint publisher, Nitda boss, Salihu Mustapha





The publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (Malagi), the director-general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa (CCIE) and Turaki of Ilorin, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, will be honoured at the 2021 edition of Campus Journalism Awards (CJA).

A statement signed by the editor of Youth Digest, Gidado Shuaib, said Alhaji Idris, who is also the founder and chairperson of Bifocal Group, will receve an honourary award as the ‘Outstanding Personality of the Year (Private sector)’.

The statement added that the publisher was considered for the award for his contribution and development to the country’s media industry and humanity at large.

Mallam Kashifu, who will receive the ‘Outstanding Personality of the Year (Public Sector)’ award in the Public Sector, was considered for the recognition for leading the growth of Nigeria’s IT infrastructure and digital economy.

The statement said Mr Mustapha, who is presently a national chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), will be honoured with the ‘Philanthropist of the Year’ award.

Gidado Shuaib said the three eminent personalities have immensely contributed to the society, through remarkable philanthropic activities and exploits in the media, and IT industries.

He further stated that the 13th edition of ‘Youth Digest Magazine’ will also be unveiled during the CJA gala.

“Our Campus Journalism Initiative, CJI, project will soon be coming on board,” Mr Gidado added.

Campus Journalism Awards, known as CJA, is the biggest gathering of outstanding student writers and broadcasters in Nigeria.

It is supported by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre CISLAC/Transparency International.

Nomination for the 2021 edition received a total of 304 entries from over 50 institutions across the country, and the finalists emerged from 15 tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The 15 awards up for grabs at the event include: “Edirin Jerry-Wesley Best Student in Broadcasting Award”, “Upcoming Writer”, “Entertainment Writer”, “Sports Writer”, “News Reporter”, “Gender Equality Reporter”, “Broadcaster” and “Photo-journalist”.

Others are: “Penclub”, “Author (Book)”, “Social Media Influencer”, “Investigative Journalist”, “Features Writer”, “Editor”, “Print Magazine”, and “Campus Journalist of the Year” award.

The 2021 CJA will be held in Abuja on Saturday 11th of December, 2021, with the theme, “The Role of Media in Trouble Times”, on which the executive director of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Dayo Aiyetan will speak.

Other personalities to be present at the event include a former Governor of Kano state and serving Senator, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau; special adviser on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina; executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani and the pro-chancellor and founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo.