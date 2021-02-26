CAN backs Ortom’s call for justice …Urges Nigerians to speak against illegalities

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Thursday urged all patriotic Nigerians to speak out against persecutions and illegalities being meted out against Christians in the country.

The CAN leadership also supported Governor Samuel Ortom’s call for social justice for all groups in the country.

CAN president, Dr Samson Ayokunle, made the position known at the breakfast meeting of the association holding its National Executive Committee and General Assembly meetings at the Precious Events Centre, Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Dr Ayokunle stated that Benue state was among the most persecuted states in the last six years.

He said states with large population of Christians, especially in the North have similarly faced the most severe persecution ever seen in the history of Nigeria.

“It is disheartening and most disappointing for some leaders to come out boldly to support the gross injustice being perpetrated. What type of audacity in supporting evil and illegality are we witnessing today?”

He commended Governor Ortom for his courage in speaking out and urged other patriots to emulate him.

“You have never disappointed your people who chose you by taking sides against their interests, it is not when you die that matters but what you die for,” he stated.

Speaking, Governor Ortom said he would not be intimidated to accept the injustice which he said was being meted out against the church and other vulnerable groups in the country.

He said the recent letter he wrote to the president was a call for justice for various groups adding that he has not received any response from the presidency but rather reactions from those he described as thugs.

The governor stated that history is being repeated as the conquest and occupation agenda of expansionists which was stopped at Ushongo Hills in Benue State 200 years ago will also suffer similar fate this time.

He wondered why a military operation on land, air and water would be ordered against those fighting to protect the dignity of their people in the South east while negotiations will be made with bandits and payment made to them with government money in the Northern part of the country.

