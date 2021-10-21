Can Ganduje control the political tempo?

October 16, 2021, heightened the political tempo in Kano state, which seemed like a dream! This disorder is not new. It has been there over the years. This very political tempo has its roots in 1979-1983 in the Second Republic. Kano state was created in 1967, as the centre of commerce and politics of Northern Nigeria.

This perhaps makes it possible for the evil machinations we have been seeing over years in the state. So, what is happening to the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje government is not a surprise. Certainly, the first civilian governor of Kano state, late Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi, did not face such political foes that are causing so much evil to Kano state and its people, all in the name of politics!

Late Governor Rimi was like a fire-eater when it came to sincerity of purpose; he believed in God and was never afraid of confronting any enemy of state. Rimi was a fearless politician who worked for the masses. It was because of this that his political foes drew a battle line and fought him from far and wide. which brought about two monsters. One was the deadly Maitatsine a religious sect that waged a total war on the citizens of Nigeria in 1981; it took several days before being overcome by the prayers from all the corners of Nigeria and the well trained Nigerian troops.

We saw the good, the bad and the ugly of that time. Many people believed that it was politically motivated in order to make Kano state ungovernable for the PRP government. After that religious crisis, came another riot considered again to be political just to oust the Kano state government. It wasl laughable because it was impossible for civilians to topple the government.

So, what is happening today is a reincarnation of the political terror by those who want to grab power in 2023. The actors have been ex-this and ex-that. Unfortunately, the arrowhead was the governor of Kano state for eight years, a minister for nine months under President Goodluck Jonathan and now a Senator of the Federal Republic.

Ibrahim Shekarau joined PDP and met his waterloo when Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso returned to PDP. After leaving the party, he joined the APC. This is a long story but people know about it. Shekarau wad invited by Governor Ganduje to join the APC on the promise of a senatorial slot. Governor Ganduje was warned that Shekarau is like a scorpion hidden underneath, he would sting him while asleep but Ganduje ignored the warning.

Now, it is like Brutus and the good hearted Julius Ceaser; who adored the bad Brutus but what happened afterwards? “And you too Brutus”?Shekarau has another name as a rebel out to disorganise the Kano state government.

The Sardauna group will never succeed even though he is trying to contact the APC Chairman Mai Mala Buni, but this will not solve the problem since Ganduje’s case is legal as his people elected are eligible and their elections legal. Time is now for Governor Ganduje to further show his sincerity to APC because of the support by the 20 members of the House of Representatives and the golden chair of Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya who has proved to be a true son of the soil.

iIt’s high time Governor Ganduje used his God-given power to stop the political sabotage and his political foes who trying to set Kano state on political conflagration. May God not allow them, ameen. Ganduje, you have Almighty God with you and the nice people of Kano state are surely behind you.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum,

Kano, Nigeria

08175472298

Related

No tags for this post.