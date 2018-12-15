Can NASS override Buhari on 2018 Electoral Act?

‘Overcoming the president’s refusal an uphill task’
President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the 2018 Electoral
Act Amendment Bill transmitted to him by the 8th National Assembly is
still generating ripples. But can the National Assembly override his
veto? TOPE SUNDAY asks in this report.
In the last couple of days, the refusal of the President to assent to
the Electoral Act sent to him by the National Assembly has been
dominating the discourse and this development means so many things to
so many Nigerians. To members of the ruling All Progressives Congress
(APC), the president has acted well, while members of the leading
opposition parties, particularly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),
see the development as an attempt to rig the 2019 general elections.
However, the development seems to have taken a new dimension with the
threat issued by some opposition members in the National Assembly that
they will override the president’s veto on the 2018 Electoral Act
Amendment Bill. How far can they go?
Buhari’s rejections
The recent refusal of the president to assent the amended electoral
act is not the first time. He had, in March this year, rejected the
proposed amendments to the Electoral Act on the premise that the
amendment made to the sequence of the election may infringe on the
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise,
undertake and supervise elections.
In a letter addressed to Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu
Dogara, and the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, the president had
said: “Pursuant to Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal
Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I hereby convey to the Senate,
my decision, on 3rd March 2018, to decline Presidential Assent to the
Electoral Amendment Bill 2018, recently passed by the National
Assembly.
“Some of my reasons include the following: The amendment to the
sequence of elections in Section 25 of the Principal Act, may infringe
upon the constitutionally guaranteed discretion of the Independent
National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise, undertake and
supervise elections provided in Section 15(A) of the third statue to
the Constitution; the amendment to Section 138 of the Principal Act to
delete two crucial grounds upon which an election may be challenged by
candidates, unduly limits the rights of candidates in elections to a
free and fair electoral review process; the amendment to Section 152
Sub-section 325 of the Principal Act may raise Constitutional issues
over the competence of the National Assembly to legislate over local
government elections.”
Also, in August, this year, Buhari again vetoed the Electoral Act
Amendment Bill 2018, citing drafting issues, which he said might
affect the interpretation and application of the Principal Act.
The president in separate communications to the President of the
Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of
Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also admitted some of the provisions
of the Bill would adversely affect the operations of the Independent
National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In the same spirit, President Buhari also declined his assent to the
bill in this month with an argument that signing it now will disrupt
the 2019 General Elections.
In his separate letters to Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, President
canvassed that with only few months to the 2019 General Elections, if
a new electoral law comes into being, there would be a lot of
uncertainty.
“Any real or apparent change to the rules this close to election may
provide an opportunity for disruption and confusion in respect to
which law governs the electoral process. This leads me to believe that
it is in the best interest of the country and our democracy for the
National Assembly to specifically state in the Bill, that the
Electoral Act will come into effect and be applicable to elections
commencing after the 2019 General Elections, Buhari said in the
letters dated December 6, 2018.”
The president also made observations on some technicalities contained
in the bill, saying Section 5 of the Bill, which seeks to amend
Section 18 of the Principal Act should indicate the sub-section to
which the substitution of the figure “30” or the figure ”60” is to be
effected.
“Section 11 of the Bill, amending Section 36, should indicate the
sub-section in which the proviso is to be introduced.
“Section 24 of the Bill, which amends Section 85 (1) should be
redrafted in full as the introduction of the “electing” to the
sentence may be interpreted to mean the political parties may give 21
days’ notice of the intention to merge, as opposed to the 90 days
provided in Section 87 (2) of the Electoral Act, which provides the
provision for merger of political parties.
“The definition of the term ‘Ward Collection Officer’ should be
revised to reflect a more descriptive definition than the capitalised
and undefined term “Registration Area Collation Officer.’’
The controversy
The latest rejection of the Bill by the president is generating heated
debates across the country. Consequently, both members of the APC and
the opposition have engaged one another in accusations and counter
accusations.
Firing the first salvo, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in a
statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan,
said the legislative action has become imperative as the President’s
decision is “a calculated attempt to hold the nation to ransom, inject
crisis into the electoral process and ultimately scuttle the conduct
of the 2019 general elections.
He said: “President Buhari’s repeated refusal to sign amendments
passed to check rigging of election, raises issues of his sincerity of
purpose and has the capacity to trigger political unrest and violence,
which can, in turn, truncate our hard-earned democracy. The PPCO
invites Nigerians to note that this is the fourth time President
Buhari is withholding assent on the amendment, without any cogent
reason following his rejection by Nigerians.
“Nigerians can recall how the Presidency plotted to plunge the 2019
elections into a needless controversy by delaying the submission of
the election budget to the National Assembly, presenting it at the
time the legislators were commencing their annual vacation and asking
for virement of funds already approved for development projects,
instead of sending a fresh supplementary budget for the election.
“It is unfortunate that Mr. President, in his desperation to hold on
to power, has resorted to taking steps that are capable of
destabilising our nation, just because the people are resolute in
voting him out of office democratically. It is also instructive to
note that President Buhari is mortally afraid of the amendments
because they essentially checked the All Progressives Congress, APC,
rigging plans, including the use of underage and alien voters,
vote-buying, alteration of results and manipulation of voter
register.”
But in return, the Director of Media of the Buhari Campaign
Organisation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said the inclusion of some
‘suspicious’ provisions into the Electoral Act Amendment Bill remains
a rationale behind the President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision not to
assent the Bill.
Marshaling his point, the Buhari campaign spokesperson, said
“electronic transmission of results across Nigeria won’t work at the
moment because most parts of the country, especially the rural areas,
still have no access to the Internet.
What the Law says
Section 58 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, provides for the mode
of exercising legislative power in general as follows: The power of
the National Assembly to make laws shall be exercised by bills passed
by both the Senate and the House of Representatives and, except as
otherwise provided by subsection (5) of this section, assented to by
the President; a bill may originate in either the Senate or the House
of Representatives and shall not become law unless it has been passed
and, except as otherwise provided by this section and section 59 of
this Constitution, assented to in accordance with the provisions of
this section; where a bill has been passed by the House in which it
originated, it shall be sent to the other House, and it shall be
presented to the President for assent when it has been passed by that
other House and agreement has been reached between the two Houses on
any amendment made on it.
Where a bill is presented to the President for assent, he shall within
thirty days thereof signify that he assents or that he withholds
assent; where the President withholds his assent and the bill is again
passed by each House by two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law
and the assent of the President shall not be required.
However, Section 9 (1) (2) of the Constitution provided an additional
process where it involves Constitutional amendment thus: The National
Assembly may, subject to the provision of this section, alter any of
the provisions of this Constitution; an Act of the National Assembly
for the alteration of this Constitution, not being an Act to which
section 8 of this Constitution applies, shall not be passed in either
House of the National Assembly unless the proposal is supported by the
votes of not less than two-thirds majority of all the members of that
House and approved by resolution of the Houses of Assembly of not less
than two-thirds of all the states.
How far can NASS go?
The debate reached the crescendo with the threat by some members of
the House Representatives to override the president’s veto over his
refusal to sign the bill into law.
While argument lasts, the member representing Yagba East/Yagba
West/Mopa-Muro federal constituency of Kogi state, Sunday Karimi,
declared: “The Bill has been highly politicised. We might not be able
to get the required numbers to veto. To ensure a free, fair
transparent election, we need the new electoral bill signed into law.”
In showing solidarity, the APC caucus in the House of Representatives
on Friday, announced its support for refusing to assent to the
Electoral Act Amendment Bill, noting that the National Assembly can’t
override the president because the draft bill sent to him is
imperfect.
“It was one or two-point agenda meeting. What is on the front and
centre right now in our discourse is the electoral amendment bill,
which the president has not signed and there are calls for us to veto
it. Perhaps, a lot of people don’t understand the import and the
implications of signing an imperfect document.
“The document is imperfect and you can read it or interpret it anyhow
and if count was removed when it should’ve been there, then you can’t
even override that imperfect document. You have to first amend that
document and start the process all over again and then send it back to
Mr. President’’, the Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said.
To this end, two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN, Professor Awa Kalu
and Prof. Mohammed M. Akanbi, disclosed that it would be difficult
task for the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu
Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill (2018).
In their separate interviews with Blueprint Weekend, they contended
that the lawmakers do not have the amble time to initiate the process
of overriding the president.
Kalu, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Abia
state, said: “If we have a robust National Assembly, it can pass the
bill into law, even though it is not quite too often that the
legislature will override the chief executive, but the provision is
there in the Constitution. “There is time limit for the legislature to
wait for the presidential assent. If that assent is not forthcoming,
they know what to do at the National Assembly. If they can’t do it,
then let us proceed with what we have.
“If there is no amendment to the Electoral Act or further amendment to
the Electoral Act, what it means is that the Electoral Act 2010
remains in force. And that implies that failure to accept will make it
impossible to hold the 2019 general elections. That is the way I look
at it.”
He added: “There is nothing to interpret. There is always a reason
accompanying the refusal of assent. The president will give you
reason. And if, as a legislature, you want that amendment to work, you
either look at the reason that has been forwarded, and adjust in line
with the reasons or you go back, look at the refusal to assent and
override it and the Bill becomes Law automatically. But as I said,
overcoming the president’s refusal in whatever country is always an
uphill task.”
Similarly, Professor Akanbi, a former Dean, Faculty of Law at the
University of Ilorin, said: “The president can refuse to sign a bill
or some aspects of it into Law. He has a power of veto which he can
exercise by withholding his signature.
“However, the refusal and the reason for it must be communicated to
the National Assembly within the 30 days. If he National Assembly
agrees with the president, the Bill can be withdrawn for
re-deliberation. Being the fourth time that the president is refusing
to give his assent, this may not go down with the National Assembly
and they may decide to overrule the veto of the president. After 30
days of the refusal of the president to sign the Bill, the two
chambers can recall the Bill and re-pass it.
“If the Bill is passed in the form it was sent to the president by
two-third majority votes in both Chambers, the Bill automatically
becomes a Law even without the signature of the president. By virtue
of Section 58(5), if the president refuses to give his assent, and the
National Assembly feels very strongly about its position on the Bill,
the Law provides that the national parliament can override the
president’s objection by a 2/3 majority.
“However, the challenge here is that the process may not be completed
before the national elections because of the shortness of time.
