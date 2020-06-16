CAN to Buhari: Stop mass killings in North



Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna state chapter has expressed sadness over what it described as mass killings and insecurity in the North, particularly in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Borno states.

Speaking in a statement signed on Monday by Kaduna state Chairman, Rev John Joseph Hayab, CAN said hundreds of people have been killed by the Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers who are invading communities and unleashing mayhem on the people in the last few weeks.

“CAN is sad and upset with the mass killings and the increasing insecurity in the North, especially in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Borno states, and indeed the country at large. In the last few weeks hundreds of people have been killed by Boko Haram and bandits who are invading communities and unleashing mayhem on the people. Our security agencies appear to be overwhelmed and lack new tactics to handle the situation.

“Both the states and federal governments seem to be shying away from the reality of the problem and appear to be living in self denial while people are being massacred by criminals. People are now living in perpetual fear as they are not safe on the highways and even in their homes. Rural communities are being invaded by bandits and farmers cannot go to their farms for fear of being killed or being abducted for ransom by gunmen.

“For us as a religious body, this country belongs to all Nigerians and our leaders must listen to the cries of Nigerians about the continuous declining security situation.

“The protection of lives and property of the citizenry is a constitutional responsibility of governments all over the world. Our government must therefore live up to this responsibility by tackling the present state of insecurity across the country.

“There is a need for our leaders to take an honest stock of the situation in our country. We need to check where we have gone wrong and what are those things we are doing that we need to do better. Many lives are being wasted almost on a daily basis by Boko Haram and bandits. People are being abducted and killed by kidnappers because they could not pay the huge ransom demanded by the hoodlums.

“In Kaduna state the security challenges in Chikun, Kajuru, Kauru, Zangon Kataf, Birnin Gwari have continued to be a serious source of worry. Sadly people are experiencing these challenges at the time of increase in hunger, economic hardship and fear of Covid-19. These pains are too much for the citizens to continue to bear.

“Our leaders should be humble enough to admit that they have failed the people and seek help from whoever and wherever it will come,” Rev. Hyab added.