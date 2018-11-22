CAN to politicians: You’re promoting hate speech, tension

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has accused notable politicians in the country of hate speeches and unguided utterances capable of threatening the nation’s unity.

The body specifically noted that utterances by those it described as high-profile politicians were majorly responsible for ethno-religious conflicts in parts of the country.

Chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of CAN, Reverend George Jonathan Dodo, made the accusation yesterday, while speaking to newsmen shortly after the centenary celebration of Christ the King Catholic Cathedral, Zaria Diocese, held at the church premises in Sabon Gari, Zaria.

Dodo, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Zaria Diocese, observed that “most high-profile politicians are the cause of frequent religious and ethnic conflicts recorded in most parts of the country, especially northern region.”

According to him, “their negative utterances are often inflammatory thereby inciting and instigating the youths into taking arms against innocent Nigerians in the name of religious or ethnic sentiment.”

With the approach of 2019 general elections, the cleric called for “stringent measures on such self- centred politicians to check their negative utterances and hate speeches in order to achieve the most desired unity in diversity.”

The CAN chair, had in an earlier interview with Blueprint, alleged that the All Progressives Congress-controlled states were always in ethno-religious and other forms of crises, lamenting the spate of killings in the affected states.

He said: “I wonder why most of the states exposed to senseless killings kidnapping, religious and ethnic conflicts, farmers/herdsmen clashes and arm banditry are so peculiar in the APC-led states, particularly in the north.

“Look at what is happening in Kaduna, Benue, Zamfara and Plateau states and few PDP states like Taraba.

“I don’t know how they handle their security situations, but it is worrisome how human lives were lost almost on daily basis in such states.”

Dodo also faulted the modes of appointment of the service chiefs in the country, claiming some sections of the country and certain faith were being marginalized.

Such appointments, he added, “are not only key but highly sensitive to the unity and development of the nation. Therefore, there is the need for federal government to ensure balanced selection.”

