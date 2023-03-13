Can Usman reclaim his welterweight crown?

Nigerian-American Kamaru Usman will look to reclaim his welterweight championship when he faces Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London, England on the evening of Saturday 18 March 2023.



Edwards (20-3, 1 NC) claimed a stunning win over Usman (20-2) to dethrone the division king when the pair met at UFC 278 in August 2022. It was the second clash between the fighters, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ having beaten ‘Rocky’ via unanimous decision when they first met in 2015.



Last year Usman appeared to be on course for a second such victory over Edwards – and what would have been a sixth successful defence of his title – before the Englishman caught him with a stunning kick deep in the fifth and final round to take a shock knockout win… and with it, the division gold.



Edwards says he is delighted to have this trilogy clash with Usman on home soil: “I’m very excited, it’s my first defence, back in London… I want to go out there and do what needs to be done and gain victory.”



He added, “If I was in his [Usman’s] shoes, I’d probably be like, ‘I was gonna win that last fight, and then I got caught’. But it doesn’t matter, at the end of the day, he got knocked out. Until the bell goes, nobody wins, that’s my mentality.



“I’ve proven myself time and time again, it’s about carrying on proving it, and seeing how far I can take this.”

