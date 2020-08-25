CAN youth wing seeks peaceful coexistence in Nasarawa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) youth wing, Nasarawa state chapter, Tuesday called on politicians in the state to show patriotism and shun the habit of dragging the people into unnecessary religious crises.

This was contained in a statement signed by its chairman, Amb. Solomon Inusa and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

He said Nigeria is currently going through difficult times occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality threatening the peace and Nasarawa has its fair share in the disturbing happenings.

“While effort by all men and women of goodwill is being required to redirect our course towards a peaceful society, a handful of mischief makers who are bent on fanning the embers of disunity and violence are high at work to achieve their selfish aim.

“The story by SaharaReporters that began to trend since Sunday, August 23, 2020 with the claim that the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi A. Sule, had joined forces with others to frustrate the appointment of the immediate past deputy governor, Mr. Silas Ali Agara, to head the National Population Commission for being a Christian in preference of Alhaji Kura Isa, a Muslim from Kano state, is not only disturbing but quite unfortunate,” the statement said.

He stated further that the content and spirit of the story spewed deliberate falsehood to cast aspersion on the person of the governor with the aim to unsettle the peace the state is beginning to build from the fragments it inherited from the past.

“The authors of this falsehood ought to know that this is not the time to whip up religious sentiments to cause division among the Nasarawa people,” it stated.

The statement added that, “Mr. Silas Ali Agara had served the state in various leadership positions at various times, therefore the peace, security and safety of the state and its people should be uppermost in his heart beyond any personal interest and personal comfort.”

“Those raising the alarms do not possess the moral credential to claim a Christian heroism from persecution to warrant a bandwagon agitation.

“This is against the backdrop that in all the years that they served the state in various leadership positions, there is no single visible evidence of standing up for Christendom with any remarkable feat – be it appointments, employments, postings or empowerment that have impacted on the life of a Christian or Christendom”.



“To begin to cry wolf for being denied appointment on the grounds of being a Christian is most uncharitable and a great disservice to the collective efforts of the good people of Nasarawa state to create an enduring peace for development to thrive.”

He said Governor Sule has distinguished himself as a detribalised and cosmopolitan citizen whose social sphere and dealings are not influenced by religious leanings.